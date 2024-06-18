Reggaeton singer Don Omar reveals cancer diagnosis

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Puerto Rican reggaeton star Don Omar has revealed that he is being treated for cancer.

The singer posted a photo of himself wearing a hospital bracelet on his wrist reading “Orlando Health” on Instagram on Monday.

“Today I do, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer,” reads the caption. “See you soon.”

The 46-year-old, whose real name is William Omar Landrón Rivera, did not reveal any further details about his diagnosis.

CNN has contacted the artist’s representatives for comment.

He is currently scheduled to perform on August 7 in Oakland, California, the first of a number of additional dates on his “Back to Reggaeton” tour in the US.

Don Omar has been one of the biggest names in reggaeton since rising to fame in the early 2000s.

He has released eight studio albums and won two Latin Grammy awards out of 13 nominations, as well as appearing in various movies in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Don Omar maintained a long-term feud with fellow reggaeton star Daddy Yankee until the pair announced that they had ended their rivalry in December last year.

“Thank you for your words and for listening to the ones that came from my heart too,” wrote Don Omar on Instagram at the time.

