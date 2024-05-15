How Ali Wong brings boyfriend Bill Hader into her new standup act

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Ali Wong’s new standup set explores life after divorce.

Wong played a 12-show stint during the Netflix Is a Joke festival, where she talked about her amicable split from ex-husband Justin Hakuta and her now boyfriend, Bill Hader.

“I never thought I would have this much fun at this stage in my life. Divorce is so fun,” she said on stage, according to a reports from Rolling Stone. “I just want to get married again, just so I could get divorced again.”

She added that after the news broke, she’d “never been pursued this much in my life.”

Wong explained how she ended up dating Hader, saying she got “a phone call from this guy who I met at a dinner party in the past and he got my number from a mutual friend.”

“He was like, ‘Hey, I just happened to hear the news about your divorce, and I’ve had a crush on you forever. I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl, and I know it sounds crazy but I want you to be my girlfriend,’” she said.

“I was like, ‘I just paid $25 (for the dating app),” she continued. “You seem really nice, but I gotta get my money’s worth.’”

Wong said that when she left for vacation shortly after, there were flowers waiting for her in her various hotel rooms.

“When a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness,” she said.

At the end of the show, Hader joined her on stage, and revealed that an earlier story Wong told was also about him.

Hader had joined her for a date at a Chinese restaurant, where he filled everyone’s rice bowls with hot tea. “

When I did that, the look on Ali’s face was a mixture of embarrassment and she was so stoked,” Hader said. “She had this look on her face like, ‘You’re in the act, motherf***er.’”

“All I have to say is, Ali Wong is off the market,” he said.

