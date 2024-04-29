Billie Eilish is hitting the ‘Hard and Soft’ road

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Billie Eilish is returning to the stage.

The singer announced an upcoming tour on Monday, pegged to her third studio album “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” which is set to release on May 17.

The tour of the same name will kick off in September in North American and run through to the end of December. Eilish will then pick the tour back up in Australia starting in February 2025, followed by spring stops in Europe and the UK.

For a full list of tour dates visit billieeilish.com

Presale tickets will be available on April 30, with additional presales running throughout the week. Any remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale starting May 3 on her website.

Eilish will continue her partnership with environmental nonprofit Reverb, which previously resulted in over $1 million donated to environmental, greenhouse gas reduction, and climate justice projects.

Efforts on this tour include reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support+Feed, according to an announcement from Eilish.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.