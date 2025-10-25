State Street Ballet dancer proposes during Romeo and Juliet

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The State Street Ballet is celebrating a proposal.

Ryan Lenkey got down on one knee and proposed to Saori Yamashita during the final bow at the end of Romeo and Juliet at the last at The Granada Theatre.

It took place during the season opener for The State Street Ballet and The Santa Barbara Symphony .

Yamashita nodded her head before they embraced.

They shared their thoughts afterwards.

"Two dreams came true in one weekend and I still feel like I am dreaming," said Yamashita.

"We are so over-the-moon and haven't been able to stop smiling all week and now we are going to New York to celebrate," said Lenkey.

The dancers live in Santa Barbara and said they plan to elope in the area next month.

