Country-Rock Band The Red Clay Strays to Perform at California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Country rock band, The Red Clays Strays, will take the stage at this year's California Mid-State Fair as part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

The Red Clay Strays, who blend Southern rock, soul, and classic country, is scheduled to perform on Monday, July 21st, 2025 at 7:30pm in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

The band rose to fame with their viral hit “Wondering Why,” earning them the 2024 Americana ‘Emerging Artist of the Year’ title. You might have caught their performances on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and CBS Saturday Morning, plus wins and nominations from the CMAs and Billboard Music Awards!

You can find tickets for The Red Clay Strays starting Friday, May 23rd, 2025 on the Mid-State Fair website. Ticket prices range from $65, $75, $95, $120, and $150 (pit).

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16th through July 27th, with this year’s theme “Off To The Races!”