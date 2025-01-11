FestForums to host benefit fire relief fundraising concert at SOhO on Feb. 13

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-FestForums is organizing a benefit concert on Thursday, Feb. 13 to help those displaced by recent fires.

FestForums invites the community to come together for a night of music, hope, and support at the SOhORestaurant & Music Club.

The charity fundraising concert aims to assist Californians displaced by the devastating wind-driven fires including the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County.

FestForums is partnering with the nonprofit Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation,.

Proceeds will go directly to efforts providing relief and resources to those who have lost their homes and belongings.

FestForums is one of the first local organizations to organize a fundraiser.

“After feeling so helpless from these tragic fires, I am delighted that in some small way the Santa Barbara community can assist those who have lost everything in these terrible fires,” said FestForums owner and producer Laurie Kirby.

It is intended to be an evening of live performances, heartfelt moments, and community spirit.

The artists will soon be announced.

Event Details:

• What: Charity Fundraising Concert

• Where: Soho Restaurant, Santa Barbara

• When: February 13, 2025 8:30-10:130 PM

"Let’s stand together to bring hope and relief to those impacted by these horrific fires., " said Kirby.

For more information visit, https://www.festforums.com