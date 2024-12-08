Skip to Content
Miracle on 34th Street opens at the Alcazar in Carpinteria

Miracle on 34th Street returns to The Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria
CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Miracle on 34th Street opened over weekend at The Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria.

This is the fourth annual presentation by the Alcazar Ensemble .

Cast members, from diverse backgrounds bring the show to life.

Tickets are on sale for two more evening shows this Friday, Saturday and one more matinee on Sunday.

As people left the show it magically started to snow.

The Alcazar located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. is a nonprofit in a community that supports theater.

For more information visit https://www.info@thealcazar.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

