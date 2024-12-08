Miracle on 34th Street opens at the Alcazar in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Miracle on 34th Street opened over weekend at The Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria.

This is the fourth annual presentation by the Alcazar Ensemble .

Cast members, from diverse backgrounds bring the show to life.

Tickets are on sale for two more evening shows this Friday, Saturday and one more matinee on Sunday.

As people left the show it magically started to snow.

The Alcazar located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. is a nonprofit in a community that supports theater.

For more information visit https://www.info@thealcazar.org