Jenny Boyd to sign”Icons of Rock: In Their Own Words” at Chaucer’s Books this Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The author of "Icons of Rock: In Their Own Words" will be signing books at Chaucer's Books on Thursday, July 18.

Fans may recall that Jenny Boyd was the English model who inspired Donovan's hit song "Jennifer Juniper."

She said Donovan proposed, but she ended up marrying Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac fame who she met as a teen.

She married him twice and has since remarried.

Her famous sister Pattie Boyd married George Harrison and later Eric Clapton.

Since Jenny Boyd has been a muse for others she was happy to share her muse for "Icons of Rock."

"My muse for this book was realizing or thinking I wasn't creative," said Boyd, " and I had been around all these creative people, either I was watching the Beatles in India, writing songs or Fleetwood Mac doing the Rumours album, going to the studio and I thought even though I wrote poems, poems, I am not creative, So I thought if I am not creative a lot of people will think they are not creative I am going to start some research."

"Icons of Rock: In Their Own Words" began as Boyd's dissertation for her doctorate.

Although she earned her Ph.D. decades ago, she doesn't expect to be called Dr. Boyd.

"It started off as a PhD. dissertation and of course my second husband, Ian Wallace, he was playing drums for Crosby Still & Nash, Bonnie Raitt, Don Henley, so I had a lot of wonderful musicians, of course Pattie was married to George Harrison, who knew Ringo, so I had a lot of musicians I could talk to, Eric Clapton, and that was just the start."

Boyd enjoyed doing the interviews.

"I loved talking about creativity with them, listening to what they said."

This book follows her first book "Jennnifer Juniper: A journey beyond the muse."

She hopes this book and the audio version will inspire readers and listeners to be creative.

"I hope they will take away and feel inspired it is not you have to be a musician you have to be a famous musician that you can do anything that is creative. Joni Mitchell said the net that you catch is creativity made up of the threads of your alertness, be aware stay in the moment and things happen."

Visiting Santa Barbara is considered a bonus part of her book tour.

Boyd has friends in the area and she has family living in Ojai, too.

"I am literally so happy to be here and I am very proud of this book."

Jenny Boyd's "Icons of Rock" book signing is this Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 6 p.m. at Chaucer's Books near the 3300 block of State Street.

