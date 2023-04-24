Skip to Content
Skull & Roses wraps up five days of music at Ventura County Fairgounds

Skull & Roses wraps up with second Phil Lesh & Friends show
VENTURA, Calif.-Skull & Roses wrapped up five days of Grateful Dead inspired music with a Phil Lesh concert.

The founding member and bass guitarist didn't just play Dead tunes.

Phil Lesh & Friends performed on a revolving stage at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

His friends included Duane Betts, the son of Dickey Betts, a founding member of The Allman Brothers.

The location near Surfers Point is considered sacred ground for fans because the Grateful Dead played 11 shows at the fairgrounds in the 1980s.

The community of fans has only grown since the death of Jerry Garcia from a heart attack in 1995, at the age of 53.

Lesh turned 83 in March.

Members of the Santa Barbara based band No Simple Highway were chosen to fill an open slot on Saturday at noon when the Japan-based Warlocks of Tokyo couldn't get to the United States in time.

No Simple Highway's keyboard player and singer Chris Ulep said they were honored to be on the stage.

"Dreams do come true," said Ulep.

Skull & Roses will return next Spring.

For more information visit skullandroses.com.

