Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center.

The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast.

Promoter Pablo Ramos said people have been so excited with the news, many have said they don't believe it.

"People are talking about it," said Ramos. "This is the most feedback I've received for any concert I've promoted."

Ramos said he is expecting at least 9,000 to 10,000 people to attend the concert, which would likely be the highest attended musical performance in the city's history.

The concert, slated for Saturday, Oct. 22, is the second concert held by recently-formed 805Concerts.

The new company has been created by Ramos to book concerts throughout the Central Coast, from Ventura to San Luis Obispo, with an emphasis on Santa Maria.

Ramos said the growth of Santa Maria and the population of the surrounding area makes the Central Coast a perfect place to bring in big name concerts throughout the year.

His goal is to have artists from across the musical landscape regularly perform at several different local venues.

The first show 805Concerts held was the Funk and Soul Festival that took place in July at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Ramos added he has a country concert booked at the Elks Unocal Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 19 that will headlined by a yet to named artist.

The Ice Cube show will be held from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Ice Cube will headline the show, which will also feature several other still to be announced artists.

Tickets for the Ice Cube concert go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9. Prices will range from $40-$150.

For more information, click here.