Popular lineup of concerts helping California Mid-State Fair attract big crowds nightly

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- After more than a week since the gates first opened for the 2022 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, it's clear the fair has had a very successful run so far, especially when it comes to its grandstand entertainment.

Starting on opening night last Wednesday with Journey, the fair has attracted large crowds to the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Over the course of the past eight days, many of the biggest names in music have also taken the stage, including Santana, Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, Skid Row, Warrant, Quiet Riot, Colt Ford and Los Tigres del Norte.

Tonight, country music superstar Kane Brown will headline the Chumash Grandstand Arena, which is expected to bring in thousands of concertgoers to the venue.

Music legend John Fogarty will close out the concert series at the fair with a performance tomorrow night.

The final two nights will feature a rodeo performance and a tractor pull and motocross show.

Tonight on News Channel 3-12, find out how the fair has been able to attract some of the biggest names in the music business, especially after difficult economic times following the cancellation of the 2020 fair.

