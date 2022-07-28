Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
Published 10:52 am

Popular lineup of concerts helping California Mid-State Fair attract big crowds nightly

Carlos Santana
Music legend Carlos Santana on the stage at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 23. (Photo courtesy of CMSF/Brittany App)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- After more than a week since the gates first opened for the 2022 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, it's clear the fair has had a very successful run so far, especially when it comes to its grandstand entertainment.

Starting on opening night last Wednesday with Journey, the fair has attracted large crowds to the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Over the course of the past eight days, many of the biggest names in music have also taken the stage, including Santana, Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, Skid Row, Warrant, Quiet Riot, Colt Ford and Los Tigres del Norte.

Tonight, country music superstar Kane Brown will headline the Chumash Grandstand Arena, which is expected to bring in thousands of concertgoers to the venue.

Music legend John Fogarty will close out the concert series at the fair with a performance tomorrow night.

The final two nights will feature a rodeo performance and a tractor pull and motocross show.

Tonight on News Channel 3-12, find out how the fair has been able to attract some of the biggest names in the music business, especially after difficult economic times following the cancellation of the 2020 fair.

For more information about the California Mid-State Fair, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment
Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content