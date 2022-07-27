SHARK WEEK: Santa Barbara’s Forrest Galante heads to ‘Island of the Walking Sharks’ in new Discovery show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Forrest Galante is back! The wildlife conservationist and biologist diving into 'Shark Week' with a new special airing on Discovery and discovery+.

Forrest Galante travels to the mysterious island of Papua New Guinea to definitively prove that sharks are evolving to walk on land. Discovery

Facing pirates, jungles, snakes, crocs and more as he travels to the coral reefs of the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea to investigate rumors of a new species of walking shark.

'Island of the Walking Sharks' premieres Wednesday, July 27 at 8:00pm ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+.