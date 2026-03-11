Lompoc Widow Survives Hit-and-Run, Asks Community’s Help With Expenses

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - Lompoc resident Sophia Cortez is the survivor of a recent hit-and-run near her home on her way to work.

Four years ago, she lost her husband to brain cancer, and now she takes the bus to work at Ridley Cancer Center in Santa Barbara.

The incident occurred at 6:00am on March 4th while she was walking to the bus stop in Lompoc, at Walnut and North Avenue A in front of Pier Fitness.

Both of her legs are broken, one of them with a split femur, and her intestine was punctured.

She is currently staying at Marian Extended Care in Santa Maria, and her family says her medical bills are piling up.

Her family is helping to cover expenses as much as possible, but they are estimating a figure of $24,000 for her overall recovery.

Her kids have started a GoFundMe, which has already received some donations.

Sophia and her family say there’s still a ways to go, and that no donation is too small.

Anyone can donate by visiting Sophia’s GoFundMe page by clicking this link.

