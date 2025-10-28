Buellton Mayor ‘Throws Down The Gauntlet’ To Solvang To Fund Community Aquatics Complex

BUELLTON, Calif. (KEYT) - The cities of Buellton and Solvang are experiencing a little city rivalry in a fundraising challenge for the Santa Ynez Valley Aquatic Complex.

Since 2020, the 40-year-old pool at Santa Ynez Valley High School has been closed to most if not all activities due to its age.

Up until 2019, it was host to high school sports, some physical therapy activities, and year-round community swimming access.

The closure five years ago has led to strain on the high school’s sports teams, left many in need of aquatic physical therapy with no place to conduct it, and a measurable loss of community recreation time.

In a $13.7 million campaign to build a two-pool complex that includes a 33-meter competition pool as well as a warmed community pool, Buellton has just matched Solvang’s $450,000 commitment from June with their own $450k, announced at their council meeting on Thursday.

Along with $250,000 from the county, this brings the total funds raised for the complex to $4.5 million, right about one-third of the total needed to break ground.

Additionally, Buellton mayor David Silva is ratcheting up the friendly competition with their neighbor Solvang, “throwing down the gauntlet” for an additional $50,000 match.

Once the Aquatic Complex opens, some significant gaps will finally be filled for a community that thrives on recreation, wellness and community.

