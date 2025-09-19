Cosecha Guadalupe Farmers Market Getting its Start with Upcoming Weekend Fundraiser

GUADALUPE, Calif. (KEYT) - Residents of Guadalupe are eagerly anticipating the certification of their community's own farmers' market, which is expected to open in January 2026 at LeRoy Park in Guadalupe.

The location of the market has been a challenge to solidify, but in July this year when the city waived the market's rental fee for the first six months of their operation, that challenge was overcome.

The location now secured, their application process for state certification as a farmers' market is moving forward, getting them closer to being complete – including with an EBT interface.

Residents who rely on EBT and have health needs that make locally grown foods essential currently have to make their way to Lompoc, and sometimes as far as San Luis Obispo or even Santa Barbara.

This weekend on Sunday, they'll be holding an essential fundraiser for the market at the Guadalupe Social Club, which will be open to the public.

The fundraiser is intended to cover fees and expenses necessary for running the market for the whole first year, filling in other critical gaps.

The city has expressed that establishing the Cosecha Guadalupe Farmers Market as officially recognized by the state with all infrastructure in place is a priority, which will benefit residents for a long time to come.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.