Santa Barbara Woman with Chronic Illness Looks to New Food-Based Health Program for Support

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Santa Barbara woman living with multiple chronic illnesses says she’s finally found hope — not through medication, but through food.

For years, Sarah Boyajian of Santa Barbara felt like she was fighting an invisible battle.

Multiple chronic illnesses left her exhausted, isolated, and often overlooked by traditional healthcare.

Now, she’s found support in an unexpected place, the Soup Kitchen of Santa Barbara.

Here, a new food-based health program is being led by a registered dietitian, aimed at helping those with cancer, chronic conditions, or aging-related challenges find healing through nutrition.

The non-profit offers tailored meals and one-on-one guidance.

For Boyajian, it’s not just about what’s on the plate. It’s about finally being seen and supported.

For many who’ve felt left behind by the system, this is a new beginning, one meal at a time.

The program is currently accepting new participants.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

