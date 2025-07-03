Community Environmental Council Seeing Challenges among Non-Profits due to Federal Budget Cuts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is seeing challenges among non-profits due to federal budget cuts in Santa Barbara.

They’re hoping to help these organizations during tough times by providing a low-cost, low-stress space to gather and collaborate.

Since the start of this year, the organization has seen an uptick in local non-profits booking the Hub.

They believe this is a possible sign of how much community spaces are needed right now.

