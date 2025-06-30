Santa Barbara Marks 100 Years Since 1925 Earthquake With New Memorial Plaque

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The bells of Old Mission Santa Barbara rang out Sunday morning to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1925 earthquake that devastated the city and killed at least 11 people.

A multi-faith ceremony brought together religious leaders, city officials and community members to honor the lives lost and reflect on the disaster that reshaped Santa Barbara’s architecture and identity.

“On behalf of Mayor Randy Rouse, by virtue of the authority vested in me, I do hereby proclaim June 29, 2025, as the Great Quake Remembrance Day in Santa Barbara,” said City Councilmember Kristen Sneddon during the ceremony.

The interfaith gathering also included the unveiling of a commemorative plaque honoring the victims. The plaque is set to be installed downtown.

The earthquake, estimated at magnitude 6.2, struck just after 6 a.m. on June 29, 1925, collapsing buildings throughout downtown and damaging landmarks including the Old Mission and the original county courthouse.

Local historian Neal Graffy, a key voice in the centennial commemoration, has spent years researching the disaster’s death toll — which has long been the subject of conflicting reports.

“Most sources say 13 people died in the quake, but that’s not quite accurate,” Graffy said. “One death was from 1812, 11 were from the 1925 earthquake, and one was a child killed in a 1926 aftershock on the same date. So there are 13 deaths tied to earthquakes, but only 11 from the 1925 event.”

Graffy said he started with a list of nearly 60 names and narrowed it down by checking funeral home records, coroner inquests, immigration documents and World War I draft registrations. He also wrote obituaries for each of the victims and helped install headstones for four previously unmarked graves.

The destruction in 1925 was widespread. The front towers of the Old Mission collapsed during Mass, and two people were killed when the San Marcos Building at State and Anapamu streets crumbled.

“The electricity and gas had all been turned off,” said Rick Closson, a member of the EQ25 centennial steering committee. “People had to do things for themselves and each other. It was a huge community outpouring.”

The original courthouse was so badly damaged it had to be torn down. Architect Brian Cearnal said the current Santa Barbara County Courthouse, completed in 1929, stands as a monument to the city’s rebirth.

“It’s not your typical courthouse,” Graffy said. “It’s a mansion for the people. Beautiful, flowing, well-designed — it’s unlike anything else.”

The rebuilding effort that followed the quake led to the adoption of the Spanish Colonial Revival style, now synonymous with Santa Barbara.

“This is what gave Santa Barbara its look,” Graffy said. “If the earthquake hadn’t happened, the city would look very different today.”

Events commemorating the centennial have taken place throughout the month of June, including public lectures, walking tours and a community festival on State Street.

Organizers say they hope the 100th anniversary inspires not just remembrance, but renewed awareness of the importance of disaster preparedness — and the strength of community in times of crisis.