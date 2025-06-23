Old Santa Ynez Days Rodeo Draws Top Cowboys and Big Crowds

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Cowboys, live music and stick horse races drew thousands to the Santa Ynez Valley this weekend as the 6th Annual Old Santa Ynez Days Rodeo wrapped up Sunday.

The two-day event, held at the arena near the Chumash Casino Resort, was a PRCA-qualifying rodeo that attracted top-ranked competitors and rising stars from across the country. Events included bull riding, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and women’s breakaway roping. Junior competitions featured crowd favorites such as mutton bustin’, junior barrel racing, and stick horse races.

“Rodeo is an old, old sport,” said Ralph Lausten, stock contractor for Empire Rodeo. “It’s a traditional sport for this area here, and it’s kind of been missing for a few years. We tried to bring it back.”

Presented by the Santa Ynez Valley Western Heritage Foundation, the event has seen explosive growth since its inception.

“First year we had it, we had maybe 800 people, and yesterday we were sold out,” said Lausten. “We had 4,000 people. The community has really gotten behind it and been really supportive.”

Production Manager Chris Weber credits a recent surge in public interest to pop culture.

“Thanks to TV shows, it’s cool to be a cowboy again,” said Weber. “There’s definitely added interest in rodeo these days. And just being able to showcase the sport and what is so integral in the Santa Ynez Valley is really exciting.”

In addition to honoring Western heritage, the event also raises money for several local and charitable causes. Proceeds benefit the Golden Circle of Champions—a youth cancer foundation founded in Santa Maria—as well as Santa Ynez Valley High School’s FFA and District 7 High School Rodeo programs.

“We are very proud to be a part of this,” said Kevin Murphy, president of the Santa Ynez Valley Western Heritage Foundation. “This rodeo gives back to our youth and to meaningful causes in our region.”

The rodeo was held on land owned by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, across from the airport off Highway 246. It coincided with the broader Old Santa Ynez Days celebration, including a Saturday morning parade through the historic township.

Organizers say they hope to continue expanding the event in the years to come, keeping the Western spirit alive in Santa Barbara County.