Arroyo Grande Library Temporarily Closing for Significant Renovations Next Month

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Central Coast dwelling bookworms will need to make a small adjustment starting next month, but luckily, it's only a matter of going next door.

The Arroyo Grande Library has been in need of major renovations, and a $1.6 million grant is making these essential safety upgrades and infrastructure improvements possible – deemed as critical for ongoing operations.

The California State Library’s “Building Forward Library Improvement Program" has a list of 278 libraries benefiting from this infrastructure grant, including this location.

The library will be receiving upgrades for fire suppression, ADA compliance restrooms, a new HVAC system, security features, and more.

A temporary exchange location will be set up right next door at the Chamber of Commerce building to return library items and to pick up anything on hold.

Learn more about the closure on the library's website.

