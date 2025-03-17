Santa Barbara Public Library in full swing since Reopening early six months ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Since the reopening of the Santa Barbara Public library almost six months ago, the local library is in full swing with expanded partnerships and returning patrons.

Local families share what it means to them since the reopening of the children’s section, which is once again thriving after months of closure.

Working class patrons discuss the impact of the reopening of more open space and access to its new computer system.

Library volunteers shares how since the reopening it has turned into a more active gathering place, and even a cultural center of sorts for the community.

The library staff is hoping this plaza will help expand more partnerships and resources to serve the community.