Goleta’s United Boys and Girls Club gets a new court thanks to help from the community

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta branch of the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has a new gym court thanks to generous donations from the community and the work of local volunteers.

Excited club members, club alumni, as well as current and former board members were joined by former UCLA Basketball Head Coach Ben Howland to break in the new court.

