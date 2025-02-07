Buellton’s library opens at its long awaited new location

BUELLTON, Calif. - These are exciting times for two branches in the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Library System! The Buellton Library is ready to celebrate its grand opening at a new, historic building and the Solvang Library is pleased to introduce its new Supervising Librarian.

At the Buellton branch, library staff is getting ready for the grand opening to the public at its brand-new location, 202 Dairyland Road, THIS Saturday, February 8th!

Join the Buellton Library for a remarkable family-friendly day filled with celebration and community at the grand opening event from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The City of Buellton has planned a host of festive outdoor activities including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a fun-packed bounce house, lawn games, music, refreshments and more.

Visitors will have the opportunity to register for a library card right on-site, visit themed stations throughout the library, and of course, browse the collection in the freshly remodeled historic building.