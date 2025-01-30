Skip to Content
Broken and Abandoned Newspaper Racks coming out in Santa Barbara

Published 10:16 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara's downtown newspaper racks have largely fallen into disrepair and the city wants to clean up the look.

The daily paper no longer exists, but there are many weekly publications.

Regional media owners say the racks had at least three owners, in recent years but it's unclear what the terms of the agreements are, and if they are following any local operational uses.

Many racks no longer have doors on the outside or the plastic windows are missing.

The city brought the issue up at Tuesday's meeting when discussing improvements and beautification downtown.

Many weekly publications still use the racks in their current conditions.

They will be contacted soon to work on a solution with the city.

John Palminteri

