30th anniversary of Kids Health Day celebrated with free glasses to 100 children in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory celebrated Kids Health Day, their special promotion that began 30 years ago, with the gift of sight.

The Eyeglass Factory offered free eye exams and free glasses to 100 children.

Some had never been to an eye doctor before.

Eyeglass Factory President, Gregg Feldman, has taken over for his dad Rick, who started the promotion. Both were at the Milpas Street location to welcome children 18 and under, their parents and guardians to make sure the kids were seeing clearly from now on.

Feldman said, all of the kids were "the ones that really need the help. The ones that try on their new glasses some of them for the very first time. You can see how much they needed them. The smile on their face. They start seeing things for the very first time."

He said some of the kids had never seen an eye doctor.

The Eyeglass Factory kept the promotion going during COVID by offering year-round glasses to kids if they had a prescription and came in with a parent or guardian.

They often collaborate with the school district, its teachers and a Lions Club program to help children with good eyesight.