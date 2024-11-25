A Thanksgiving week gift of $1 million dollars is distributed to non-profits by Montecito Bank & Trust

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In it's 22nd year, Montecito Bank & Trust has distributed $1 million dollars to 198 non-profits from Westlake to Santa Maria.

Those are areas where the bank has branches.

The dividends luncheon was held at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. It was a dream come true for the late bank founder Michael Towbes who wanted to help organizations that were helping the community.

Montecito Bank & Trust CEO Janet Garufis told the group, "you enhance the quality of life for all segments of our community."

As she looked around the room she said she was touched by the turnout and the range of service. "The impact is really quite significant and it felt really overwhelming today."

Some that received donations in recent years asked the bank to hold back their share this year because they had strong donations from other sources.

That helped other groups get a share of this charitable distribution. "To me that is the spirit of this. We are all here to support each other," said Garufis.

All the non-profits receiving the dividends said they have a plan in place already to put this money to work and to help those using their organizations.

Police Activities League (PAL) Executive Director Judie Lugo said, "it is going straight back to our teens and supporting our youth in our communities. It's five days a week and every once in awhile, once a month we get to go fishing with our (police) officers at Lake Cachuma." The organization serves hundreds of youth in the community annually.

Bethany Sutherland Sakoda with the Goleta Education Foundation said the donation will help, "our afternoon scholarships who would not otherwise have access to opportunities in mental health and music, those are two biggest areas that we are focusing on."

There were also two special Michael Towbes Community Impact Dividends of $50,000.

They went to the Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families in Ventura and Santa Sarbara counties for mental health services for children and families, and The Youth and Family service YMCA for Noah's Anchorage. They help young adults dealing with housing insecurity or coming out of foster programs.

Every recipient had a unique story and purpose for their dividends check from specific services to the arts.

Over 300 attended the event which normally is held in the outside rotunda.

This year, it was moved inside due to the rainy weather. Everyone who attended had a full turkey lunch.

For more information go to: Montecito Bank & Trust Dividends Luncheon