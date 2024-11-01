Skip to Content
Halloween business area trick-or-treating brings out hundreds of kids and parents in costumes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even before sunset, Halloween trick-or-treaters came out by the hundreds in business districts on the South Coast.

Downtown Carpinteria had decorated businesses welcoming trick-or-treaters right after school let out.

It was just one of the areas that took part in the annual event.

Milpas St. hung a large banner across the street days in advance to promote its event.

Along with businesses, there were pop-ups from community groups who also took part. The Eastside merchants had a raffle with several gift baskets set for the winners.

Coast Village Road was converted into Ghost Village Road for its annual event full of trick-or-treaters and family members. An additional draw was a live band and one business, the Point Market, gave out full sized candy bars.

The event ended at 6 p.m. with the sun going down and some kids heading off to a neighborhood door-to-door trick-or-treating evening.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

