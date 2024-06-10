Free summer lunch program for kids begins in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Foodbank of Santa Barbra County begins its annual "Picnic in the Park" summer lunch program Monday at several Santa Maria locations.

Held each summer, Picnic in the Park offers children ages 18-and-under a free meal at selected parks each weekday during lunch time hours. The program is held to help ensure that every child in the county receives a lunchtime meal while school is out for the summer.

For many children who rely on free food service while attending school, the summer is a time when they no longer have the same access to a healthy meal.

Picnic in the Park helps fill that gap by providing all kids in the community an opportunity to a free healthy and nutritious lunch.

There are no income requirements and food is served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parents or kids do not have to sign or go through a registration process.

In addition, the Picnic in the Park program also includes games and activities for the kids in attendance.

The countywide locations for the 2024 Picnic in the Park are:

Northern Santa Barbara County

Riverview Townhomes Apartments: (Monday-Thursday ONLY) 230 Calle Cesar Chavez Guadalupe (11 a.m.–12 p.m., June 17–Aug 1)

230 Calle Cesar Chavez Guadalupe (11 a.m.–12 p.m., June 17–Aug 1) Creekside Apartments : 260 Gonzales Drive, Los Alamos (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., June 10–Aug 2)

260 Gonzales Drive, Los Alamos (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., June 10–Aug 2) Central Plaza Apartments (Monday – Thursday ONLY ): 200 N. McClelland Street, Santa Maria (12–1 p.m., June 10–Aug 1)

200 N. McClelland Street, Santa Maria (12–1 p.m., June 10–Aug 1) Rancho Hermosa (Monday – Thursday ONLY): 235 E. Inger Dr. St. 102-B Santa Maria (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., June 10–Aug 1)

Grogan Park: 1155 W. Rancho Verde, Santa Maria (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., June 10–Aug 2)

Minami Park: 600 W. Enos Drive, Santa Maria (12–1 p.m., June 10–Aug 2)

Tunnell Park: 1100 N. Palisade Drive, Santa Maria (11 a.m.–12 p.m., June 10–Aug 2)

Lompoc Gardens Apartments (Monday-Thursday ONLY): 304 W. College Ave. Lompoc (12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., June 10- Aug 8)

Southern Barbara County

Estero Park: 889 Camino Del Sur, Isla Vista (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., June 17–Aug 16)

Parque De Los Ninos : 520 Wentworth Ave, Santa Barbara (12:30–1:30 p.m., June 17–Aug 16)

520 Wentworth Ave, Santa Barbara (12:30–1:30 p.m., June 17–Aug 16) Santa Barbara Public Library 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara (12:00-1:00 p.m., June 17–Aug 16)

For more information about the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Picnic in the Park program, click here.