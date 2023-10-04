Skip to Content
New pink Santa Maria police car debuts in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Santa Maria Pink Police Car
The Santa Maria Police Department debuts a new pink police car at Mission Hope Cancer Center on Oct. 4, 2023 in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
By
Published 11:38 am

SANTA MARA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) unveiled a new pink-wrapped police car Wednesday morning in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The SMPD debuted the colorful vehicle at Mission Hope Cancer Center, along with Dignity Health representatives and local cancer patients.

Throughout the month of October, the cruiser will be wrapped in a special pink design and will be seen throughout the community during the month as officers interact with members of the public and will distribute cancer education flyers in English and Spanish.

The police department also announced its officers may wear special edition pink SMPD patches on their sleeve throughout the month of October.

Community members may also purchase the patches at the police department with all of the proceeds going to help support local cancer patients.

The patches cost $10 and may be bought with cash only during business hours at the police department located on Betteravia Road.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

