Three Santa Barbara sites selected to participate in Resilience Hubs program

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative (Collaborative) announced Wednesday that it selected three local sites to participate in the Resilience Hubs program.

According to Collaborative, a resilience hub is a community-serving facility that can coordinate resource distribution and services before, during and/or after a natural hazard event.

The three sites selected are the Blue Sky Center, the Franklin Neighborhood Center and Eastside Library, and Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

“Each site and organization have a unique context with strengths and opportunities,” said Erin Maker, Environmental Manager for the City of Carpinteria and Steering Committee Chair of the Collaborative. “We’re thrilled to find out what we can learn from the experience of supporting these community institutions in enhancing their resilience.”

The Collaborative provided the following information for each site:

Blue Sky Center is a large post-industrial property including seven buildings on 267 acres, built in 1950 by Richfield Oil Company (now ARCO) in New Cuyama. Blue Sky provides cultural activities and economic development opportunities to the community in addition to mobilizing resources during COVID and other emergencies. The site has existing solar which covers a small portion of its electricity use. "We at Blue Sky Center are honored to participate in the pilot Resilience Hub Project. The Cuyama Valley faces many climate-affected hazards that we as a Cuyama community are actively working together to identify, assess, and mitigate; the Resilience Hub concept planning project will provide resources and expertise to support Cuyama's community-led work," says Jack Forinash, Blue Sky Center Executive Director.

The Collaborative said that the Resilience Hubs program will provide site hosts a technical site audit and recommendations to implement energy resilience improvements, support to engage the public and develop inclusive decision-making processes for the future hub, and up to $15,000 to offset the costs of participation.

Funding for the program comes from a $200,000 grant from the California Resilience Challenge and a $25,000 grant from PG&E, according to the Collaborative.

For more information, visit: www.countyofsb.org/collaborative.