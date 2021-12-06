2021 Milpas Holiday Parade will also be an economic boost for the Eastside community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Without a State Street downtown parade this year, the Milpas Holiday Parade will be the largest event of its kind this year in the month of December in Santa Barbara.

It takes place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The route will go from De la Guerra St. to Mason St.

Over 30 entries will be in the parade, including three marching bands, custom low rider cars, local dignitaries and Santa Claus.

The these is, A Neon Navidad.

The Santa Barbara Eastside Society President Tino De Guevara says he expects to see people coming out early to set up their chairs and enjoy food and shopping throughout the area.

The parade is also expected to be a stimulus for the area, especially for residents who have not spent much time in the diverse corridor that's loaded with locally owned businesses.

In recent weeks the streets have come alive with a variety of decorations on light poles, in shopping centers and all over private homes. It is one of the most colorful areas of the city during the season.