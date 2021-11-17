Milpas Holiday Parade returns in December

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Annual Milpas Holiday Parade returns in Santa Barbara.

The annual celebration is returning to the Santa Barbara eastside after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holiday event is scheduled to be on Saturday, December 11 from 5:30p to 7:30p.

Anyone interested in being a part of the parade can register by clicking here.

The parade will be on the Milpas Street corridor from De La Guerra to Mason Street.

Participants interested in joining must be at a parade meeting on November 29 at 6 p.m. at the Eastside Library at 1120 E. Montecito Street. The meeting will go over detailed routing, timing and parade organization by the parade director.

The parade is looking for volunteers to be involved in the holiday celebration. Anyone interested can apply by clicking here.