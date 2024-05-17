Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Lompoc Police officers arrest 22-year-old man for multiple firearm violations at 400 block of North K St. Friday afternoon

Lompoc Police Department
Published 7:20 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Police Department (LPD) detectives conducted a traffic stop for and arrested a man for multiple firearm violations Friday afternoon at the 400 block of North K St., according to the LPD.

The 22-year-old had an outstanding probation violation warrant for his arrest and was arrested on the following offenses by the LPD:

  • 29800(a) (1) PC - Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • 30305(a)(1) PC - Felon in Possession of Ammunition
  • 25850(a) PC - Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle 
  • 25850(c)(6) PC - Carry a Loaded Firearm Not the Registered Owner
  • 273a(a) PC - Child Endangerment Probation Violation Warrant

LPD detectives then located a loaded firearm in the man's vehicle and promptly arrested him for the violations listed above.

