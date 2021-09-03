Santa Barbara-based nonprofit Direct Relief helps Hurricane Ida victims

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara-based organization Direct Relief is stepping up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Floodwaters inundated a number of clinics and pharmacies, ruining critical equipment and medications.

The local medical nonprofit is working to replace supplies and help get things back up and running.

Shipments are headed to half a dozen clinics in Louisiana, Mississippi and New York packed with prescription medications, emergency medical backpacks for triage care and power options.

Direct Relief responded to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida before, during and after the storm made landfall.

For more information or to donate to their cause, visit www.directrelief.org.