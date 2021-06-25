Danish Days returning to Solvang this fall

Community

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Danish Capital of America's premiere community event will return in 2021.

Solvang's Danish Days will once again be held after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday night, the city's Danish Days Committee met and voted to move forward with a modified festival in 2021.

Danish Days is held in September every year in the historic Santa Ynez Valley town. The three-day festival usually features parades, traditional music and dancing, eating contests, flea markets and more.

This year's Danish Days will be a scaled-back affair, organizers said. The festival will take place over two days rather than three beginning Friday, Sept. 17 and ending the following day.

Planning is in its early stages but organizers say more details will be released in the coming weeks.

