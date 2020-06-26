Solvang Danish Days announce changes to annual weekend event

Santa Barbara- S County

SOLVANG, Calif. -- Solvang Danish Days will be making changes to their annual weekend event on September 18 to 20.

The non-profit officially announced the 2020 84th Annual Danish Days will have virtual as well as intimate, in-person experiences offered by local businesses instead of their big annual physical festivities.

Danish Days representatives say IDK Events, Solvang's current tourism marketing contractor, will produce this year's hybrid Solvang Danish Days event, which might be renamed for the 2020 edition only, in order to differentiate the event weekend's major modifications as compared to more traditional years.

The Solvang Danish Days Foundation will assist to ensure that Solvang's unique Danish heritage is represented in the annual festival.

The changes are being made due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with concerns for the safety of visitors and volunteers.

In place of the annual festivities, Danish Days organizers are rallying Solvang merchants to create a safer line-up of exclusive events such as baking classes and demos; limited-seating, Danish-inspired dinner parties; and virtual events for people who would like to enjoy the annual event from their own homes.

“With this announcement, we share the disappointment of our Santa Ynez Valley locals and the thousands of visitors who look forward to attending Solvang Danish Days each year. We are currently planning our 2021 event and look forward to seeing everyone again, then,” said Max Hanberg, Danish Days Celebration Co-Chair.

For more information about the 2020 Solvang Danish Days, click here.