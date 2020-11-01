Loved ones hold paddle out to remember woman who died at friend’s house

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Sunday afternoon, dozens of friends and family members gathered at West Beach in Santa Barbara for a paddle out in memory of Jillian, a woman who died at a friend's house three weeks ago.

The paddle out started around 4:30 p.m.

Loved ones paddled past the pier before circling up, praying together and laying out flowers for their friend.

Jillian had been with her boyfriend and several others at a home in Camarillo when she fell asleep and aspirated.

The woman's father said the other people at the party panicked when they found Jillian and did not call 911 because they didn't want to get in trouble for having drugs in the house.

By the time the group agreed to take Jillian to the hospital, it was too late.

Doctors told Jillian's family that if her friends had called 911 as soon as they found her, she would still be alive today.

During the paddle out, friends and families wanted to remind everyone that there are laws in place protecting those who call 911 in an emergency and to always dial for help when someone is in danger.