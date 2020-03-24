Look for the Helpers: Zoomers to Boomers, capturing unsung heroes

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Look for the helpers. Mister Rogers

Zoomers to Boomers

With this latest edition, we start with a group of local high school students helping those in need right now. 17-year-old Daniel Goldberg founded Zoomers to Boomers (Zoomers are part of Generation Z).

Zoomers to Boomers are a team of teens aged 16 to 17 who are delivering groceries and prescriptions to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems sheltering at home.

The founder says he was inspired to help after watching his dad who is an ER doctor at Cottage Hospital go to work every day to help.

The teens say they don’t interact with the seniors much, but they know they are grateful.

“This is definitely the most fun aspect," said Daniel Goldberg the founder of Zoomers to Boomers. "Every senior we deliver to is super, super happy and grateful, and beaming with joy when we show up.”

The students are available Monday through Saturday. Elderly can order through their website or through Gladden and Sons. There is no delivery fee and tips are not necessary.

An important note: they also have safety procedures in place.

A link to their website can be found here. Remember a lot of seniors don’t have the internet so if you have seniors in your neighborhood find a way to let them know

Unsung Heroes Photographed

Local photographer Kim Rierson is honoring some of the unsung heroes in our community.

Rierson shared with us photos she had taken of the workers from Marborg who have to go to work every day to pick up our trash and recyclables. Rierson says while everything around us has come to a stop, these people are still showing up.

A few of these men have worked for Marborg for decades. And they say they are glad to have their jobs now more than ever.

The photos are a part of a project she started working on a while ago. She’s sharing them because she wants to honor their work.

You can find her photos on Instagram.

Songs to Quarantine to

One of Santa Barbara's best DJs rocked the internet with 2-hours of 'Top Songs to Quarantine To.'

It was on radio and streaming on her Facebook page. Hundreds of people danced along.

Local DJs are out of work right now because of all the events and weddings that have been canceled.

Bea has a weekly radio show on 91.9 F-M KCSB on Sunday’s from 8 to 10 p.m. She says her Top Songs to Quarantine to: "Dancing with Myself", "I Think We're Alone Now", "Dancing on the Ceiling."

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times? Send Alys an email and let her know!