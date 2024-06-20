New Santa Maria Valley Chamber leader ready to serve local business community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The new leader of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber is ready to help guide the local business community into what he believes will be a prosperous future.

Michael Boyer recently stepped into the position of Santa Maria Valley Chamber President/CEO last week, succeeding Glenn Morris, who had served in the same role for ten years.

"I'm very excited about being a leader in the community," said Boyer. "I've been a leader up in San Luis Obispo and in this region for quite some time, but I really enjoy Santa Maria, and I'm really invested in building the community, helping businesses and, and working with our stakeholders, the city, the county and so on."

Boyer's first day with the Chamber was June 10, so just few days into his new position, he said he is very much still settling into the job.

"The last week and a half has been like a firehose," said Boyer. "We have a lot of things happening. I'm trying to take it down as fast as I can, but really, what it comes down to is we're making sure that everything is running smoothly."

Boyer is no stranger to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber having previously served on the board member with the Chamber's Board Directors.

He also currently serves as the Board Chair for Epic Entertainment, as well as supports his family's real estate business, Pismo Beach Homes.

Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast. Other notable positions he has held include serving with the San Luis Obispo Chamber, San Luis Obispo YMCA, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation, Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County.

"The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted unanimously in appointing Michael Boyer as the Chamber’s next CEO," said Santa Maria Board Chair Paul Cook. "We believe Michael possesses a great collaborative spirit as he will interact with the members of the Chamber and community. We are genuinely lucky to have Michael’s amazing background and skill join our team."