Santa Maria area businesses connect with job seekers and community members during annual expo

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Valley Chamber, along with the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, is holding its annual Business Expo and Job Fair at the Santa Maria Radisson on Wednesday.

The event provides local businesses and companies an opportunity to interact with community members and job seekers, as well as network and connect with other area businesses.

According to the Chamber, there will be over 60 participating business booths, including more than 25 businesses taking part in the expo.

"We proudly provide this event with the Workforce Development Board as an opportunity to connect with businesses, explore career prospects and discover the latest innovations shaping the Santa Maria Valley business landscape," said new Santa Maria Valley Chamber President and CEO Michael Boyer, who was appointed to the position last month. "It’s about making meaningful connections that lead to real opportunities and partnerships which benefit not only individual businesses, but the community overall."

The Business Expo and Job Fair is free to attend and will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For additional information on the 2024 Business Expo & Job Fair, click here.