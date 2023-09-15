Skip to Content
Shelves empty out at Carpinteria’s Rite Aid in its final days

Shelves are clearing out as the Rite Aid in Carpinteria closes Sept. 19.
John Palminteri
By
Published 6:06 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – Customers have been quick to pick up the final items left at the Rite Aid in Carpinteria.

Rite Aid confirmed the store on 801 Linden Avenue would be closing September 19.

Discounts have been up to 75% on remaining items, and already many of the shelves are empty.

Some of the most popular items have been cosmetics.

It's also the final days for scoops of the famous Thrifty Ice Cream.

It's unknown what will fill the corner space in the heart of downtown.

The Santa Barbara downtown Rite Aid closed in March of 2022.

Article Topic Follows: Business Matters
Carpinteria
KEYT
Rite Aid

