Modifications are underway to the Santa Barbara downtown parklets to open a path for storm water runoff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The dry weather is giving many downtown Santa Barbara business owners with a parklet time to comply with a recent city requirement to create a path for storm water runoff.



Work has been underway for some owners, since last weekend, ahead of a December 1 deadline.

The Santa Barbara City Council supported the change in September.



Saturday morning there were crews with construction equipment taking apart some parklets, and others reshaping what was there.



At Night Lizard Brewing Company in the 600 block of State St., owner John Nasser took his parklet out, cleaned the street with a power washer and reinvented his outside dining area, without a wooden platform.

The area has planter boxes with chain connectors, and new furniture has been ordered.



At M. Special Brewing Company the parklet is staying but a long wooden strip the length of the structure was removed and the wood underneath was taken out in that area to create a channel for the water.



The shape is about six inches high and the width may change slightly depending on the characteristics of the street. Most gutters are 16 to 18 inches wide on the apron area between the curb and the street surface.



With Night Lizard removing its railing, M. Special stepped up to take it over to its location and it will go right back to use there.

