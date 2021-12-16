Santa Maria Valley Chamber promotion encouraging shoppers to buy local, earn chance to win cash prizes

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A Santa Maria Valley Chamber promotion is encouraging shoppers to make their holiday purchases locally this month, while at the same time offering cash prizes.

The "Support Local & Win Big campaign" kicked off last month and runs through Sunday, Dec. 19.

It's part of an effort to help support local businesses that are competing against online retailer.

Shoppers that make purchases at local businesses or dine at local restaurants are eligible to win one of several cash prizes from a total purse of $3,000.

There are multiple ways to enter the contest. Shoppers can take a selfie at the local business/nonprofit they are supporting, submit a photo of a receipt from purchase made a local business totaling $50 or more, or engage with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber on social media.

Businesses and organizations must be located within the Santa Maria Valley (Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe) or a member of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber.

In addition, the Chamber states qualifying purchases must be outside of your normal spending, which would exclude a receipt for groceries or a utility bill.

Shoppers are able to submit multiple entries to increase their odds of winning.

Entries are due by Dec. 19 and winners will be announced on Dec. 20.

There will be seven total winners including one grand prize of $1,000, two $500 prizes and four $250 prizes.

For more information, click here.