Isla Vista Housing and Safety Listening Session held at IV Community Center

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-An Isla Vista Housing and Safety Listening Session took place at the Isla Vista Community Center.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps invited students and tenants to the 90 minute session on Monday night.

The invited followed the 14th confirmed cliff fall fatality since the mid 1990s.

The last one happened at an alumni weekend party during the daytime on the 6600 block of Isla Vista.

Jake Parker, 23, of San Diego lost his life in the fall.

Several of his friends attending the meeting.

They don't want his accidental death to be in vain.

They want to prevent other families from losing sons and daughters.

April 29th marks the two-year anniversary of Chasen Alibrando's fall during an alumni weekend evening party.

His mother Heather Havens said he was 26.

She didn't attend the meeting but visited his fraternity brothers on Monday to mark the somber anniversary and felt their love.

She also took a photo of the cliff where Chasen fell. She shared the photo that happens to show the reflection of two seabirds flying over the cliff.

Havens and other parents including Noah Krom's mother Beth Krom, and Benny Schurmer's mother Katrhyn Schurmer want property owners to take action now to make their apartment buildings and patios safe.

As soon as Capps took office representing Isla Vista she began working to raise fencing and add portable bathrooms in public parks, including one named after he late father Congressman Walter Capps.

A majority of all the fatal and injury falls have occurred on private property.

Years ago Capps said there was a bike path along the cliffs.

Now the homes are up to the eroded edge.

She is urging students to file anonymous reports with the county if they are concerned about their living conditions.

Many of students pay $1500 a month to live in crowded apartments along the bluffs.

On Nov. 28th the county voted to require 6 foot fencing in Isla Vista, but Capps said the ruling is not retroactive.

That means private property owners only have to increase fence heights moving forward.

The county is offering a financial break on permits to landlords and property managers making safety improvements.

But Capps told the students they are bending over backwards to help property owners to the right thing, but so fair she said they are only getting the run around.

One Isla Vista resident said he is upset that fencing on public park property inhibits the ocean view.

Capps agreed to disagree.

She recalled being with the mother of one of the recent cliff fall victims who called the experience a parents worst nightmare.

Capps is committed to preventing more falls.

She believes working together will help prevent the next accident.

Her staff said there are incentives to help landlords improve protections above the cliffs.

Ultimately Capps said nature would win.

With each storm many properties along Del Playa lose some of their foundation and decks.

We will have highlights of listening session tonight on the news.