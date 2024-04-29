Kenny Loggins announced as headliner for One805LIVE! September concert event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – One805 announced Kenny Loggins will be the headliner for the nonprofit's September fundraiser, the 2024 One805LIVE! concert event.

In an Instagram post, One805 wrote the following:

@one805sb is thrilled to announce the 2024 One805LIVE! concert supporting Santa Barbara’s First Responders. One of our hometown favorites, @thekennyloggins will have his first performance since last year’s final tour on September 20th, 2024! The benefit will once again be hosted by Academy Award winner Kevin Costner at his oceanside estate. Additional artists will soon be announced!

Kenny Loggins has sold more than 25 million albums and has won two Grammy Awards. In addition to his string of successful recordings, both solo and as a member of the famed duo Loggins & Messina, Loggins was the first major rock star to dedicate himself to recording music for children and families. Kenny's remarkable career also garnered him the nickname of “The King of Soundtracks” for his work with Footloose, Top Gun and Caddyshack. Kenny has rocked stages worldwide, and now he has generously agreed to support Santa Barbara’s First Responders by performing at One805LIVE! 2024.

In recognition of his extraordinary and constant philanthropic work in Santa Barbara County, One805 has chosen to honor Kenny Loggins as a recipient of this years “Heart of the Community Award”. He will receive the award on-stage at the concert. Prior recipients have included Kevin Costner, and founding board member @alanparsonsmusic .

We are also delighted to announce that the legendary Grammy Award winning @alanparsonsmusic O.B.E has again agreed to support our First Responders, both by performing and by serving as this year’s Music Director. Alan Parsons’ storied career includes his amazing success working with the Beatles at Abbey Road; engineering Dark Side Of The Moon for Pink Floyd; and founding The Alan Parsons Project.

All tickets go on sale June 1st at One805.org. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements to come!

As always, proceeds will support Santa Barbara County First Responders including mental health wellness and much needed equipment.

Learn more about One805 and how you can support: www.one805.org