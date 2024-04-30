Skip to Content
Foresters to play home games at Santa Barbara High School this summer

Foresters will play their home games this summer at Santa Barbara High School
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 10-time national champion Santa Barbara Foresters are on the move and will play their home baseball games this summer at Santa Barbara High School.

The Foresters first home game at Eddie Mathews Field is scheduled for June 9, 2024.

Santa Barbara's Boys of Summer have played at Pershing Park since 2017 but Foresters manager Bill Pintard said, "Due to the fact of the late rains this spring we will not have enough time to renovate the field in time for upcoming season."

Pintard also noted that the California Collegiate League in which the Foresters compete in is starting the season a week early.

The Foresters are hopeful to return to Pershing Park in the coming seasons.

"We are certainly very grateful to the City of Santa Barbara especially the Parks and Recreation Department along with SBCC in providing us a home," said Pintard.

He also thanked Santa Barbara High School for giving his team a home this summer.

