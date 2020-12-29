Gift cards boost end of year sales at struggling local businesses

Business Matters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a popular gift during the COVID crisis. Gift cards were bought and sent, instead of spending time inside stores or in an area where you might have had a health concern.

Now, it's time to return them.

Monday in Santa Barbara, with rain falling nearly all day, the shopping districts were lean with consumers.

Sunshine has returned and those who still need to bring in their gift cards are out collecting their holiday gifts and possibly buying more than the value.

Shopping after Christmas is considered one of the busier times of the year by shopping analysts who track sales nationwide.

Stores continue to require masks, social-distancing protocols and in some cases, no-touch locations. Some stores are placing an employee at the door to keep a count and abide by the COVID limitations.

Retail sales have had a dramatic test under coronavirus conditions. On several social media platforms shoppers reported online deliveries apparently stressing the mail-order world and expectations that were not always met.

