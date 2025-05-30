Nesting Cliff Swallows Protected Through Their Breeding Season in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Every Spring, Cliff Swallows fly over 6,000 miles from South America to bulid their nests in Santa Barbara County.



Though they used to build their nests near cliffs, erosion and human development have forced them to adapt. Their nests can be found underneath concrete structures throughout the county, like bridges and on the eaves of houses.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says the nesting season for the birds is from February 15th through September 1st.



The Santa Barbara Audubon Society says it’s illegal to take down the nests even on private property during this breeding season.



They say the nests can only be knocked down once breeding season is over.



“The adult swallows will often use the remnants of a nest from the previous year. So if you knocked down those nests during the season that the birds are not here, it makes the area less attractive to the birds when they do return,” said Jessie Altstatt from the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.



