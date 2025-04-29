Santa Barbara County Animal Services seeking 500 Properties for New Emergency Livestock Registry

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Animal Services launched a new emergency livestock registry.

In order to strengthen current wildfire protection efforts, the county launched the Animal Services first livestock registry on April 1st.

This new registry allows residents to register their animals in the event of a wildfire or another emergency.

Residents can use the livestock registry to provide the county with information about what kinds of animals and how many animals they own to help with rescue efforts during an emergency.

The registry allows users to list themselves as able to self-evacuate or in need of evacuation assistance.

Public health hopes to see at least 500 properties on their registry in the next few months.

Learn more about the new registry from Matt Higgs, Emergency preparedness program manager for the Santa Barbara County Health Department, and Sarah Aguilar, Animal Services Director of Santa Barbara County.