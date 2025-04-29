Skip to Content
Animals

Santa Barbara County Animal Services seeking 500 Properties for New Emergency Livestock Registry

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 11:18 am
Published 11:37 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Animal Services launched a new emergency livestock registry. 

In order to strengthen current wildfire protection efforts, the county launched the Animal Services first livestock registry on April 1st.

This new registry allows residents to register their animals in the event of a wildfire or another emergency.

Residents can use the livestock registry to provide the county with information about what kinds of animals and how many animals they own to help with rescue efforts during an emergency. 

The registry allows users to list themselves as able to self-evacuate or in need of evacuation assistance.

Public health hopes to see at least 500 properties on their registry in the next few months.  

Learn more about the new registry from Matt Higgs, Emergency preparedness program manager for the Santa Barbara County Health Department, and Sarah Aguilar, Animal Services Director of Santa Barbara County. 

Article Topic Follows: Animals

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content