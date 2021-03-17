Two dogs abandoned in Bakersfield seek new home thanks to help from Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, DAWG

Animals

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Two lucky dogs are in search of a new home after being rescued from the side of a busy road in Bakersfield.

The pitbull-mixes, a male and female, were found without food or water sleeping on a discarded mattress. The male reportedly had a five-foot strap tightly cinched around his neck. Both dogs were unaltered and the female was found to have given birth to multiple litters in the past.

Members of Bakersfield’s Rescuing Abandoned Dogs (R.A.D.), an informal group of caring citizens, heard about the dogs and quickly stepped in to bring them to safety and arrange for temporary foster care.

The team soon named the pups Oreo and Graham after their coloring and sweet personalities.

However, due to pet overpopulation in the Kern County area, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society and Dog Adoption and Welfare Group (DAWG) were called for help.

After just a few days, Oreo and Graham were on their way to Santa Barbara County. Since arriving, the dogs have not only been showered with love and affection, but were altered, microchipped and vaccinated for free by C.A.R.E.4Paws.

C.A.R.E.4Paws clinic teams also treated Oreo for a double ear infection and repaired an injury on one ear.

However, this may not be the end of Oreo and Graham's journey.

If the two do not find a loving home in Santa Barbara County, they will be sent off to Montana where they will be fostered and adopted out as part of the Montana Pittie Project, a rescue focused on helping abused and neglected bully breeds. The pups will make their trip thanks to the generosity of nonprofit Pilots N Paws, whose volunteer pilots work with animal rescue groups and shelters nationwide to transport pets in need.

Santa Barbara County residents who are interested in adding Oreo and Graham to their family can send an email to info@sbdawg.org.

Oreo and Graham are a bonded pair and the humane society is looking for families with previous experience with their breed.

If a loving home is found locally, the Montana Pittie Project will open their

hearts to other dogs in need.